Derkack, Merrimack Warriors square off against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

Merrimack Warriors (11-10, 5-2 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-13, 2-5 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) faces Merrimack in a matchup of NEC teams.

The Red Flash are 5-5 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Warriors are 5-2 against NEC opponents. Merrimack has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 41.6% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack averages 68.1 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 73.3 Saint Francis (PA) gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Lopez Jr. averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Cam Gregory is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Jordan Derkack is averaging 17.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Warriors. Devon Savage is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.