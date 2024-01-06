Derkack leads Merrimack against Sacred Heart after 21-point outing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-9, 1-0 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-8, 1-0 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-9, 1-0 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-8, 1-0 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -4.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Jordan Derkack scored 21 points in Merrimack’s 60-56 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Warriors have gone 5-0 at home. Merrimack has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pioneers are 1-0 in NEC play. Sacred Heart is 4-5 against opponents over .500.

Merrimack’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Merrimack allows.

The Warriors and Pioneers match up Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derkack is averaging 17.2 points, six rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Warriors. Devon Savage is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Joey Reilly is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 9.9 points and 1.5 steals. Nico Galette is averaging 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

