Derkack leads Merrimack against Sacred Heart after 21-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-9, 1-0 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-8, 1-0 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-9, 1-0 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-8, 1-0 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Jordan Derkack scored 21 points in Merrimack’s 60-56 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Warriors are 5-0 on their home court. Merrimack is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pioneers are 1-0 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart is fourth in the NEC scoring 73.2 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

Merrimack is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart averages 73.2 points per game, 3.6 more than the 69.6 Merrimack gives up.

The Warriors and Pioneers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derkack is averaging 17.2 points, six rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Warriors. Devon Savage is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Joey Reilly averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Nico Galette is shooting 41.4% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.