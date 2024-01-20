DePaul visits Brooks and Butler

DePaul Blue Demons (3-14, 0-6 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-7, 2-5 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-14, 0-6 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-7, 2-5 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -16.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on the DePaul Blue Demons after Pierre Brooks scored 22 points in Butler’s 85-71 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-2 at home. Butler averages 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Blue Demons have gone 0-6 against Big East opponents. DePaul ranks eighth in the Big East with 13.2 assists per game led by Chico Carter Jr. averaging 3.7.

Butler averages 80.2 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 78.6 DePaul allows. DePaul has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Blue Demons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Thomas is averaging 6.7 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs. Brooks is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Carter is shooting 43.6% and averaging 11.8 points for the Blue Demons. Da’Sean Nelson is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 61.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.