DePaul plays Seton Hall on 3-game home slide

Seton Hall Pirates (13-8, 6-4 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-17, 0-9 Big East)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul is looking to break its three-game home skid with a victory against Seton Hall.

The Blue Demons are 3-9 in home games. DePaul allows 79.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.7 points per game.

The Pirates are 6-4 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall ranks eighth in the Big East with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kadary Richmond averaging 5.2.

DePaul’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall’s 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than DePaul has given up to its opponents (47.5%).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chico Carter Jr. is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 11.8 points and 3.7 assists. Da’Sean Nelson is shooting 52.9% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for DePaul.

Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Richmond is shooting 40.0% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 62.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 39.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.