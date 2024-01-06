DePaul plays Georgetown, looks to stop road losing streak

DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -6.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul travels to Georgetown looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Hoyas have gone 6-4 in home games. Georgetown ranks ninth in the Big East with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Supreme Cook averaging 4.6.

The Blue Demons are 0-2 in Big East play. DePaul gives up 76.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.1 points per game.

Georgetown’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game DePaul gives up. DePaul averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Georgetown gives up.

The Hoyas and Blue Demons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is scoring 17.8 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles is averaging 14.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Georgetown.

Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Blue Demons. Da’Sean Nelson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

