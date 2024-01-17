DePaul hosts Providence following Oduro’s 20-point showing

Providence Friars (11-6, 2-4 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-13, 0-5 Big East) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Providence Friars (11-6, 2-4 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-13, 0-5 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -8; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Providence visits the DePaul Blue Demons after Josh Oduro scored 20 points in Providence’s 85-65 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Blue Demons have gone 3-7 at home. DePaul ranks ninth in the Big East with 29.1 points per game in the paint led by Da’Sean Nelson averaging 7.4.

The Friars have gone 2-4 against Big East opponents. Providence is 0-2 in one-possession games.

DePaul scores 65.7 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 65.9 Providence gives up. Providence has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 46.9% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

The Blue Demons and Friars meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chico Carter Jr. averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Nelson is shooting 51.6% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for DePaul.

Devin Carter averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Oduro is shooting 47.4% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

