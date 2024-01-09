DePaul hosts No. 22 Creighton following Kalkbrenner’s 22-point game

Creighton Bluejays (11-4, 2-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-11, 0-3 Big East) Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Creighton Bluejays (11-4, 2-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-11, 0-3 Big East)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -15; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Creighton visits the DePaul Blue Demons after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 22 points in Creighton’s 69-60 win over the Providence Friars.

The Blue Demons are 3-6 in home games. DePaul is eighth in the Big East with 13.6 assists per game led by Chico Carter Jr. averaging 4.0.

The Bluejays have gone 2-2 against Big East opponents. Creighton ranks eighth in the Big East with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kalkbrenner averaging 2.6.

DePaul makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Creighton has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Creighton has shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 46.1% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

The Blue Demons and Bluejays face off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging 12.5 points and four assists for the Blue Demons.

Baylor Scheierman is averaging 17.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bluejays.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

