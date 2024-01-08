DePaul hosts Creighton following Kalkbrenner’s 22-point game

Creighton Bluejays (11-4, 2-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-11, 0-3 Big East) Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Creighton Bluejays (11-4, 2-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-11, 0-3 Big East)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits the DePaul Blue Demons after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 22 points in Creighton’s 69-60 victory over the Providence Friars.

The Blue Demons are 3-6 on their home court. DePaul has a 2-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bluejays have gone 2-2 against Big East opponents. Creighton has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

DePaul scores 66.0 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 66.1 Creighton gives up. Creighton has shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 46.1% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 12.5 points and four assists for the Blue Demons. Da’Sean Nelson is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Trey Alexander is averaging 16.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Bluejays. Baylor Scheierman is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.