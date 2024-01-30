DePaul faces Seton Hall on 3-game home skid

Seton Hall Pirates (13-8, 6-4 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-17, 0-9 Big East) Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (13-8, 6-4 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-17, 0-9 Big East)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -10; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul aims to end its three-game home losing streak with a win over Seton Hall.

The Blue Demons have gone 3-9 in home games. DePaul is 1-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Pirates have gone 6-4 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall ranks seventh in the Big East giving up 70.2 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

DePaul averages 65.4 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 70.2 Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game DePaul gives up.

The Blue Demons and Pirates meet Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 11.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Blue Demons. Da’Sean Nelson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Kadary Richmond is scoring 16.4 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 16.1 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 62.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 39.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.