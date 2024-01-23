DePaul Blue Demons take on the No. 14 Marquette Golden Eagles on 6-game slide

Marquette Golden Eagles (13-5, 4-3 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-15, 0-7 Big East) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Marquette Golden Eagles (13-5, 4-3 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-15, 0-7 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul comes into the matchup with No. 14 Marquette after losing six straight games.

The Blue Demons are 3-8 in home games. DePaul allows 78.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.1 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-3 against Big East opponents. Marquette is 2-2 in one-possession games.

DePaul is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Marquette allows to opponents. Marquette has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 47.1% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

The Blue Demons and Golden Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chico Carter Jr. is scoring 11.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Blue Demons. Da’Sean Nelson is averaging 12.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Kam Jones is averaging 15.1 points for the Golden Eagles. Oso Ighodaro is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 60.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

