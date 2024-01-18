Denver visits North Dakota State following Wheeler-Thomas’ 30-point performance

Denver Pioneers (11-7, 2-1 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (8-10, 1-2 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8…

Denver Pioneers (11-7, 2-1 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (8-10, 1-2 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -2.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces the Denver Pioneers after Damari Wheeler-Thomas scored 30 points in North Dakota State’s 96-92 overtime loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Bison have gone 5-2 at home. North Dakota State is second in the Summit League scoring 78.7 points while shooting 48.4% from the field.

The Pioneers are 2-1 in Summit League play. Denver is ninth in college basketball scoring 85.7 points per game while shooting 46.1%.

North Dakota State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.3 per game Denver gives up. Denver averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game North Dakota State allows.

The Bison and Pioneers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boden Skunberg is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bison. Andrew Morgan is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota State.

Tommy Bruner is shooting 44.2% and averaging 25.4 points for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 81.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 88.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

