Denver takes on Northern Colorado after Bruner’s 33-point game

Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-1 Summit League) at Northern Colorado Bears (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-1 Summit League) at Northern Colorado Bears (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Northern Colorado Bears after Tommy Bruner scored 33 points in Denver’s 95-82 overtime win against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Bears have gone 4-1 at home. Northern Colorado is fourth in the Big Sky in rebounding with 35.7 rebounds. Saint Thomas leads the Bears with 9.6 boards.

The Pioneers have gone 3-4 away from home. Denver is second in the Summit League with 13.5 assists per game led by Bruner averaging 4.2.

Northern Colorado averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Denver allows. Denver scores 7.3 more points per game (85.1) than Northern Colorado allows to opponents (77.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 17.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bears. Dejour Reaves is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Bruner is averaging 25.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 83.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.