Denver hosts Mayo and South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-8, 2-0 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (10-7, 1-1 Summit League)

Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State faces the Denver Pioneers after Zeke Mayo scored 25 points in South Dakota State’s 81-80 victory against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Pioneers have gone 6-1 in home games. Denver is fourth in the Summit League with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Touko Tainamo averaging 3.0.

The Jackrabbits are 2-0 against conference opponents. South Dakota State is 1-3 in one-possession games.

Denver makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). South Dakota State averages 76.1 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 78.4 Denver gives up to opponents.

The Pioneers and Jackrabbits face off Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Bruner is averaging 25.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Pioneers. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Mayo is averaging 18.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 84.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

