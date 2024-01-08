Dent and New Mexico host UNLV

New Mexico Lobos (13-2, 1-1 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (7-6, 0-1 MWC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Mexico Lobos (13-2, 1-1 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (7-6, 0-1 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on the UNLV Rebels after Donovan Dent scored 21 points in New Mexico’s 77-60 win against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rebels are 5-1 on their home court. UNLV is sixth in the MWC scoring 76.2 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Lobos are 1-1 in MWC play. New Mexico scores 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 15.6 points per game.

UNLV makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). New Mexico averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than UNLV gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Rodriguez is averaging 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and two steals for the Rebels. Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Dent is averaging 16.6 points, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 13.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Lobos: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 12.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

