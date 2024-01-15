Dennis and the No. 14 Baylor Bears visit conference foe Kansas State

Baylor Bears (14-2, 3-0 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (12-4, 2-1 Big 12) New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Baylor Bears (14-2, 3-0 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (12-4, 2-1 Big 12)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cam Carter and the Kansas State Wildcats host Rayj Dennis and the No. 14 Baylor Bears in Big 12 play Tuesday.

The Wildcats are 8-1 on their home court. Kansas State is third in the Big 12 with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by David N’Guessan averaging 3.4.

The Bears are 3-0 in conference matchups. Baylor leads the Big 12 scoring 86.1 points per game while shooting 50.9%.

Kansas State is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Baylor allows to opponents. Baylor averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Kansas State gives up.

The Wildcats and Bears square off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Ja’Kobe Walter is shooting 43.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Bears. Dennis is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

