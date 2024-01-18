Dell’Orso’s 26 help Campbell down William & Mary 77-64

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso’s 26 points helped Campbell defeat William & Mary 77-64 on Thursday night. Dell’Orso added…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso’s 26 points helped Campbell defeat William & Mary 77-64 on Thursday night.

Dell’Orso added eight rebounds for the Fighting Camels (9-9, 3-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Laurynas Vaistaras added 21 points while going 10 of 12 from the field, and he also had five rebounds and six assists. Elijah Walsh was 5 of 9 shooting, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Tribe (7-11, 2-3) were led by Chase Lowe, who posted 14 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Trey Moss added 13 points for William & Mary.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

