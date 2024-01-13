Dell’Orso scores 29, Campbell defeats Hofstra 69-68

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso had 29 points in Campbell’s 69-68 win over Hofstra on Saturday. Dell’Orso added…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso had 29 points in Campbell’s 69-68 win over Hofstra on Saturday.

Dell’Orso added 13 rebounds for the Fighting Camels (8-9, 2-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Laurynas Vaistaras scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Jasin Sinani had eight points and was 3-of-9 shooting (0 for 5 from 3-point range).

Tyler Thomas led the way for the Pride (8-9, 1-3) with 23 points and five assists. Hofstra also got 21 points and 14 rebounds from Darlinstone Dubar. In addition, Jacco Fritz finished with nine points and two steals.

