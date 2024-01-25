Dell’Orso scores 29 as Campbell takes down Elon 78-68

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso had 29 points in Campbell’s 78-68 victory over Elon on Thursday night. Dell’Orso…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso had 29 points in Campbell’s 78-68 victory over Elon on Thursday night.

Dell’Orso also added nine rebounds for the Fighting Camels (10-10, 4-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Jasin Sinani added 12 points while shooting 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and they also had five rebounds. Laurynas Vaistaras finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Phoenix (8-12, 1-6) were led in scoring by Zac Ervin, who finished with 19 points and three steals. TK Simpkins added 12 points and three steals for Elon. Rob Higgins also had 12 points.

Campbell took the lead with one second to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 39-38 at halftime, with Dell’Orso racking up 18 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.