Dell’Orso scores 19 to lead Campbell to 80-69 victory over Hampton

The Associated Press

January 6, 2024, 5:03 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso scored 19 points as Campbell beat Hampton 80-69 on Saturday.

Dell’Orso shot 7 of 15 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the Fighting Camels (7-8, 1-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Jasin Sinani added 18 points while shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds. Laurynas Vaistaras finished 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points.

The Pirates (4-11, 0-3) were led in scoring by Tedrick Wilcox Jr., who finished with 18 points and two steals. Kyrese Mullen added 16 points and 15 rebounds for Hampton. Jerry Deng also had 11 points. The Pirates prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

