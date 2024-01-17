Dell’Orso leads Campbell against William & Mary after 29-point showing

Campbell Fighting Camels (8-9, 2-2 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (7-10, 2-2 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Campbell Fighting Camels (8-9, 2-2 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (7-10, 2-2 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits the William & Mary Tribe after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 29 points in Campbell’s 69-68 victory over the Hofstra Pride.

The Tribe have gone 6-2 in home games. William & Mary averages 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Fighting Camels are 2-2 against CAA opponents. Campbell has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

William & Mary averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Campbell allows. Campbell averages 68.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 72.5 William & Mary gives up to opponents.

The Tribe and Fighting Camels face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Moss is shooting 41.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the Tribe. Caleb Dorsey is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Dell’Orso is averaging 17.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Camels. Laurynas Vaistaras is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

