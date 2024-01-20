Delaware visits Williams and Drexel

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-7, 3-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (13-6, 6-0 CAA) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-7, 3-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (13-6, 6-0 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -6; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel faces the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Amari Williams scored 21 points in Drexel’s 78-74 victory over the Monmouth Hawks.

The Dragons have gone 7-1 at home. Drexel has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 3-2 against CAA opponents. Delaware is 5-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Drexel makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Delaware has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Delaware has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

The Dragons and Fightin’ Blue Hens meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is averaging 12.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Dragons. Williams is averaging 13.0 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 59.2% over the past 10 games for Drexel.

Jyare Davis is averaging 18.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 41.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

