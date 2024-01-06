Delaware visits Hofstra following Thomas’ 21-point showing

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-5, 1-0 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (7-7, 0-1 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-5, 1-0 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (7-7, 0-1 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Tyler Thomas scored 21 points in Hofstra’s 73-61 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Pride have gone 3-2 at home. Hofstra leads the CAA with 15.9 assists per game led by Jaquan Carlos averaging 6.6.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 1-0 in CAA play. Delaware averages 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Hofstra makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Delaware has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Delaware has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The Pride and Fightin’ Blue Hens meet Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 22.1 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Pride.

Christian Ray is averaging 8.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.