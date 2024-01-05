Delaware visits Hofstra following Thomas’ 21-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-5, 1-0 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (7-7, 0-1 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-5, 1-0 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (7-7, 0-1 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Tyler Thomas scored 21 points in Hofstra’s 73-61 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Pride have gone 3-2 in home games. Hofstra averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Jaquan Carlos with 6.6.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 1-0 against CAA opponents. Delaware has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Hofstra averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Delaware gives up. Delaware has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Pride.

Jyare Davis is averaging 19.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.