Delaware visits Campbell after Ray’s 20-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-6, 1-1 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-8, 1-1 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits the Campbell Fighting Camels after Christian Ray scored 20 points in Delaware’s 76-71 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Fighting Camels have gone 6-2 at home. Campbell is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 1-1 in conference matchups. Delaware ranks sixth in the CAA shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Campbell scores 68.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 70.5 Delaware allows. Delaware has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

The Fighting Camels and Fightin’ Blue Hens square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Dell’Orso is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Jasin Sinani is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Cavan Reilly averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Jyare Davis is averaging 18.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

