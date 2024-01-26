Delaware State hosts South Carolina State after Robinson’s 24-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-14, 1-2 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (10-9, 3-0 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-14, 1-2 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (10-9, 3-0 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State hosts the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Martez Robinson scored 24 points in Delaware State’s 67-63 overtime victory against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Hornets have gone 5-2 in home games. Delaware State is third in the MEAC in rebounding with 36.1 rebounds. Robinson leads the Hornets with 6.3 boards.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State is eighth in the MEAC allowing 81.8 points while holding opponents to 47.7% shooting.

Delaware State is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 47.7% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Delaware State has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).

The Hornets and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Hornets. Deywilk Tavarez is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Davion Everett is shooting 48.9% and averaging 9.1 points for the Bulldogs. Mitchel Taylor is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

