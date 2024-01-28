Delaware State hosts Harris and North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (11-8, 3-1 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (10-10, 3-1 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Central Eagles (11-8, 3-1 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (10-10, 3-1 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central faces the Delaware State Hornets after Ja’Darius Harris scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 65-57 win against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Hornets are 5-3 on their home court. Delaware State is fifth in the MEAC scoring 71.3 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Eagles are 3-1 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central ranks second in the MEAC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Po’Boigh King averaging 3.9.

Delaware State’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Delaware State gives up.

The Hornets and Eagles meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deywilk Tavarez is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 10.8 points, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals. Martez Robinson is averaging 17.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games for Delaware State.

Harris is shooting 50.3% and averaging 16.3 points for the Eagles. Fred Cleveland Jr. is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

