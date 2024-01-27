Delaware plays Towson following Davis’ 22-point game

Towson Tigers (12-8, 5-2 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-8, 4-3 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Towson Tigers (12-8, 5-2 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-8, 4-3 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts the Towson Tigers after Jyare Davis scored 22 points in Delaware’s 90-71 victory against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 5-2 in home games. Delaware is fifth in the CAA scoring 76.3 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Tigers are 5-2 against CAA opponents. Towson averages 67.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Delaware averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Towson allows. Towson averages 67.7 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 71.2 Delaware gives up.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalun Trent is averaging 9.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Davis is averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Charles Thompson is averaging 8.7 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Tigers. Christian May is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 40.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.