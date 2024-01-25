Delaware hosts Glasper and N.C. A&T

North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-13, 4-2 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-8, 3-3 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-13, 4-2 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-8, 3-3 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -14; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T takes on the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Landon Glasper scored 27 points in N.C. A&T’s 76-69 win against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 4-2 on their home court. Delaware ranks eighth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. Christian Ray paces the Fightin’ Blue Hens with 8.3 boards.

The Aggies are 4-2 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T has a 1-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Delaware’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Delaware has allowed to its opponents (43.8%).

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Aggies match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalun Trent is averaging 9.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Camian Shell is averaging 11.6 points and 4.5 assists for the Aggies. Glasper is averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

