Delaware and Stony Brook face off in conference showdown

Stony Brook Seawolves (9-8, 2-2 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-7, 2-2 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jyare Davis and the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens host Chris Maidoh and the Stony Brook Seawolves in CAA play.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 3-2 in home games. Delaware is fourth in the CAA scoring 76.3 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Seawolves are 2-2 against conference opponents. Stony Brook ranks sixth in the CAA shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Delaware’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook averages 70.9 points per game, 0.4 more than the 70.5 Delaware gives up.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Seawolves square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 17.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.9 points for the Seawolves. Keenan Fitzmorris is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

