Degenhart scores 20 points as Boise State holds off Nevada, 64-56

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Tyson Degenhart scored 20 points as Boise State beat Nevada 64-56 on Friday.

Degenhart had nine rebounds for the Broncos (12-4, 3-0 Mountain West Conference). Chibuzo Agbo scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added nine rebounds. Roddie Anderson III had 12 points and was 5 of 11 shooting (1 for 6 from 3-point range).

Kenan Blackshear finished with 15 points and two steals for the Wolf Pack (15-2, 2-1). Jarod Lucas added 14 points and four assists for Nevada. In addition, Nick Davidson finished with 12 points. The Wolf Pack broke an eight-game winning streak with the loss.

Boise State took the lead with 1:43 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 30-27 at halftime, with Agbo racking up 10 points. Boise State outscored Nevada in the second half by five points, with Degenhart scoring a team-high 13 points after the break.

Boise State takes on UNLV at home on Tuesday, and Nevada visits San Diego State on Wednesday.

