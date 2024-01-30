Degenhart leads Boise State against No. 19 New Mexico after 24-point performance

Boise State Broncos (14-6, 5-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (18-3, 6-2 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (14-6, 5-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (18-3, 6-2 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits the No. 19 New Mexico Lobos after Tyson Degenhart scored 24 points in Boise State’s 90-84 overtime loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Lobos have gone 11-0 in home games. New Mexico is the best team in the MWC with 16.4 fast break points.

The Broncos are 5-2 against conference opponents. Boise State has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

New Mexico scores 84.4 points, 18.0 more per game than the 66.4 Boise State gives up. Boise State averages 5.2 more points per game (74.0) than New Mexico allows to opponents (68.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Lobos. Mustapha Amzil is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Degenhart is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Chibuzo Agbo is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 83.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

