Degenhart and Boise State host No. 19 New Mexico

Boise State Broncos (14-6, 5-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (18-3, 6-2 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (14-6, 5-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (18-3, 6-2 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -11; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on the No. 19 New Mexico Lobos after Tyson Degenhart scored 24 points in Boise State’s 90-84 overtime loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Lobos have gone 11-0 in home games. New Mexico scores 84.4 points and has outscored opponents by 15.6 points per game.

The Broncos are 5-2 against MWC opponents. Boise State leads the MWC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by O’Mar Stanley averaging 2.7.

New Mexico makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Boise State averages 5.2 more points per game (74.0) than New Mexico allows to opponents (68.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. JT Toppin is shooting 62.2% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Roddie Anderson III is averaging 5.2 points for the Broncos. Stanley is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 83.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.