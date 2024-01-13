Deen’s 26 lead Bradley past UIC 77-59

CHICAGO (AP) — Duke Deen scored 26 points as Bradley beat UIC 77-59 on Saturday. Deen was 10-of-15 shooting (6…

Deen was 10-of-15 shooting (6 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Braves (12-5, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Connor Hickman scored 22 points while shooting 7 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Malevy Leons had eight points and shot 2 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the foul line. The Braves picked up their sixth straight win.

Christian Jones finished with 25 points for the Flames (8-9, 1-5). Marquise Kennedy added seven points and seven rebounds for UIC. In addition, Steven Clay had seven points.

Bradley took the lead with 19:00 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Deen led their team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 39-26 at the break. Bradley outscored UIC by five points over the final half, while Hickman led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

