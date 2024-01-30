Deen leads Bradley against Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-9, 6-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (15-6, 7-3 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-9, 6-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (15-6, 7-3 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley takes on the Northern Iowa Panthers after Duke Deen scored 31 points in Bradley’s 95-86 overtime loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Braves are 9-2 on their home court. Bradley scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 6-4 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is ninth in the MVC with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Tytan Anderson averaging 6.1.

Bradley’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Bradley allows.

The Braves and Panthers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Hickman is averaging 14.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Braves.

Nate Heise is averaging 14.2 points and six rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.