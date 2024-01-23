Deen leads Bradley against Murray State after 25-point game

Murray State Racers (8-11, 5-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (14-5, 6-2 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Murray State Racers (8-11, 5-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (14-5, 6-2 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley plays the Murray State Racers after Duke Deen scored 25 points in Bradley’s 95-72 win over the Belmont Bruins.

The Braves have gone 8-2 at home. Bradley ranks seventh in the MVC with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Darius Hannah averaging 8.8.

The Racers are 5-3 in MVC play. Murray State ranks eighth in the MVC scoring 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Nick Ellington averaging 8.7.

Bradley makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Murray State has allowed to its opponents (45.5%). Murray State has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malevy Leons is averaging 12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Braves. Deen is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Jacobi Wood is averaging 12.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Racers. Quincy Anderson is averaging 13.2 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

