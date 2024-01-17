Deen and Bradley host Southern Illinois

Bradley Braves (12-5, 4-2 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (12-5, 4-2 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bradley Braves (12-5, 4-2 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (12-5, 4-2 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley visits the Southern Illinois Salukis after Duke Deen scored 26 points in Bradley’s 77-59 victory against the UIC Flames.

The Salukis have gone 9-2 at home. Southern Illinois ranks ninth in the MVC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Clarence Rupert averaging 4.4.

The Braves are 4-2 in MVC play. Bradley is seventh in the MVC scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Darius Hannah averaging 8.7.

Southern Illinois makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Bradley averages 10.1 more points per game (74.6) than Southern Illinois allows to opponents (64.5).

The Salukis and Braves square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rupert is averaging 8.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Salukis.

Connor Hickman is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

