Dayton hosts Saint Louis following Holmes’ 33-point performance

Saint Louis Billikens (8-8, 1-2 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-2, 3-0 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (8-8, 1-2 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-2, 3-0 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays the Saint Louis Billikens after Daron Holmes scored 33 points in Dayton’s 72-62 victory against the Duquesne Dukes.

The Flyers are 7-0 on their home court. Dayton is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Billikens have gone 1-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Dayton averages 73.4 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 76.6 Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The Flyers and Billikens square off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett is averaging 7.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Flyers. Holmes is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Gibson Jimerson is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 17.2 points. Terrence Hargrove Jr. is shooting 51.3% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 10-0, averaging 75.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Billikens: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

