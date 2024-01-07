Dayton Flyers play the UMass Minutemen on 8-game win streak

UMass Minutemen (10-3, 1-0 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (11-2, 1-0 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UMass Minutemen (10-3, 1-0 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (11-2, 1-0 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -8.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton aims to keep its eight-game win streak going when the Flyers take on UMass.

The Flyers are 6-0 on their home court. Dayton averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Minutemen have gone 1-0 against A-10 opponents. UMass scores 83.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Dayton averages 74.2 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 71.2 UMass gives up. UMass scores 18.7 more points per game (83.8) than Dayton allows to opponents (65.1).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is averaging 17.7 points, seven rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Flyers.

Rahsool Diggins is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 11.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Minutemen: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

