Dayton Flyers face the UMass Minutemen on 8-game win streak

UMass Minutemen (10-3, 1-0 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (11-2, 1-0 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton…

UMass Minutemen (10-3, 1-0 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (11-2, 1-0 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton looks to keep its eight-game win streak going when the Flyers take on UMass.

The Flyers have gone 6-0 in home games. Dayton has a 10-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Minutemen have gone 1-0 against A-10 opponents. UMass averages 83.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Dayton averages 74.2 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 71.2 UMass gives up. UMass has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The Flyers and Minutemen face off Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is shooting 53.7% and averaging 17.7 points for the Flyers. Koby Brea is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Josh Cohen is shooting 59.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the Minutemen. Rahsool Diggins is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Minutemen: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.