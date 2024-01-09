Dawes leads Seton Hall against Georgetown after 23-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (10-5, 3-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-7, 1-3 Big East) Washington; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Seton Hall Pirates (10-5, 3-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-7, 1-3 Big East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -7; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall faces the Georgetown Hoyas after Al-Amir Dawes scored 23 points in Seton Hall’s 78-75 victory against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Hoyas are 7-4 in home games. Georgetown has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pirates are 3-1 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Georgetown scores 72.4 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 68.6 Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is shooting 42.8% and averaging 17.2 points for the Hoyas.

Kadary Richmond is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

