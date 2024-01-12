Dawes leads Seton Hall against Butler after 25-point performance

Seton Hall Pirates (11-5, 4-1 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-5, 2-3 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seton Hall Pirates (11-5, 4-1 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-5, 2-3 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall takes on the Butler Bulldogs after Al-Amir Dawes scored 25 points in Seton Hall’s 74-70 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 on their home court. Butler scores 81.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Pirates are 4-1 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Butler averages 81.3 points, 12.6 more per game than the 68.7 Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall averages 73.4 points per game, 1.1 more than the 72.3 Butler allows.

The Bulldogs and Pirates square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Brooks is averaging 16.4 points for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Dawes averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Kadary Richmond is shooting 49.6% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

