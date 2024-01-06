Dawes and Richmond lead Seton Hall to a 78-75 win over No. 7 Marquette

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes had 23 points and Kadary Richmond scored 21 to lead Seton Hall over No.…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes had 23 points and Kadary Richmond scored 21 to lead Seton Hall over No. 7 Marquette 78-75 on Saturday for the Pirates’ third win this season over ranked teams.

Seton Hall (10-5, 3-1 Big East) held off a late scare from a well-rested Marquette, which hadn’t played since defeating Creighton 72-67 on Dec. 30.

A 10-0 run pushed the Seton Hall lead to 76-66 with 2:25 left to play. Dre Davis and Richmond each had four points in the burst.

And then the Golden Eagles scored nine straight points to bring the game to 76-75, but they mishandled an inbound pass after a timeout and threw the ball out of bounds with four seconds remaining.

“It was a bizarre game,” said Marquette coach Shaka Smart. “There’s so many plays at both ends of the floor that we would like to have back. We didn’t rotate effectively, and we didn’t put a chest on a defender.”

Richmond added five assists and finished 8 of 16 from the floor. The 6-6 senior guard leads the Pirates in scoring with just over 15 points a game.

“I don’t think I can name another college player who is exactly like him (Richmond),” Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway pointed out. “And he is clearly getting better.”

Oso Ighodaro led Marquette (11-4, 2-2) with 22 points. David Joplin scored 15 points.

Davis had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Pirates, who never trailed in the second half.

Seton Hall defeated No. 5 UConn 75-60 on Dec. 20 and No. 23 Providence 61-57 on Jan. 3.

“When we stay connected, we can do anything,” Dawes said. “We expect to win a game like this. It’s what we got recruited for, to win games like these.”

INJURY UPDATE:

Marquette sixth-man Chase Ross wrestled a loose ball with 11:17 remaining in the first half. He left with an apparent shoulder injury and didn’t return.

BIG PICTURE:

Marquette: Tyler Kolek had an uncharacteristic game with just five points (1 of 6 from the field) and three turnovers. It marked the second straight dismal shooting effort for the reigning Big East player of the year. Kolek was just 2 of 11 against Creighton.

Seton Hall: The Pirates have used the 3-pointer as their primary weapon of choice over the last two games. They were 6 of 15 beyond the arc against Marquette and 7 of 16 in the win over Providence.

UP NEXT

Marquette: Hosts Butler on Wednesday.

Seton Hall: At Georgetown on Tuesday.

