Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Davis scores 29 in…

Davis scores 29 in Delaware’s 71-68 victory against Stony Brook

The Associated Press

January 18, 2024, 9:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Jyare Davis’ 29 points helped Delaware defeat Stony Brook 71-68 on Thursday night.

Davis had 17 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-7, 3-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 13 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Niels Lane shot 3 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Seawolves (9-9, 2-3) were led in scoring by Tyler Stephenson-Moore, who finished with 15 points. Stony Brook also got 13 points and nine rebounds from Andre Snoddy. Aaron Clarke also put up 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up