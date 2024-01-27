Davis scores 28 after halftime to lead Butler over Villanova 88-81 in 2OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — DJ Davis scored all of his season-high 28 points after halftime with 10 coming in two overtimes…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — DJ Davis scored all of his season-high 28 points after halftime with 10 coming in two overtimes and Butler rallied past Villanova 88-81 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (14-7, 5-5 Big East Conference) trailed after back-to-back layups by Hakim Hart and Tyler Burton put the Wildcats (11-9, 4-5) up 78-74 with 2:46 left to play. Davis scored four in an 8-0 run and Butler led by four. Eric Dixon sank a 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining to get Villanova within a point, but the Bulldogs sank six free throws from there to seal it.

Davis sank a 3-pointer to get the Bulldogs within 64-62 with 61 seconds left in regulation. Jahmyl Telfort forced overtime on a dunk with five seconds remaining. The Wildcats had a 72-68 lead with 2:04 left in the first extra period on a 3-pointer by TJ Bamba. Davis hit a jumper 23 seconds later and tied the game on a layup with five to go.

Davis shot 10 for 20 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs. Jahmyl Telfort added 22 points with three 3-pointers and 11 rebounds. Pierre Brooks scored 13.

Dixon led the way for the Wildcats with 28 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Bamba added 14 points. Burton finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Telfort scored 10 points in the first half and Butler went into the break trailing 36-27.

