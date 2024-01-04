Live Radio
Davis scores 17, Delaware downs Hampton 80-53

The Associated Press

January 4, 2024, 9:33 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Jyare Davis scored 17 points as Delaware beat Hampton 80-53 on Thursday night.

Davis shot 5 of 8 from the field and 7 for 7 from the foul line for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-5, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Niels Lane went 6 of 7 from the field to add 15 points. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. had 14 points and shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Tre Thomas led the way for the Pirates (4-10, 0-2) with 16 points. Tristan Maxwell added 14 points, four assists and three steals for Hampton. In addition, Kyrese Mullen finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

