Davis scores 17, Delaware downs Hampton 80-53

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Jyare Davis scored 17 points as Delaware beat Hampton 80-53 on Thursday night. Davis shot 5…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Jyare Davis scored 17 points as Delaware beat Hampton 80-53 on Thursday night.

Davis shot 5 of 8 from the field and 7 for 7 from the foul line for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-5, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Niels Lane went 6 of 7 from the field to add 15 points. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. had 14 points and shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Tre Thomas led the way for the Pirates (4-10, 0-2) with 16 points. Tristan Maxwell added 14 points, four assists and three steals for Hampton. In addition, Kyrese Mullen finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.