Davis, Northwestern State Demons take on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-8, 4-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (5-14, 3-3 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-8, 4-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (5-14, 3-3 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes on Texas A&M-CC in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Demons are 4-3 on their home court. Northwestern State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Islanders are 4-2 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is third in the Southland scoring 75.7 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

Northwestern State makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Texas A&M-CC’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Northwestern State has given up to its opponents (47.2%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cliff Davis is averaging 15.3 points for the Demons. Chris Mubiru is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Garry Clark is averaging 11.7 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Islanders. Jordan Roberts is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.