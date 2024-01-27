Davis leads No. 3 North Carolina against Florida State after 36-point performance

North Carolina Tar Heels (16-3, 8-0 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (12-7, 6-2 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Tar Heels (16-3, 8-0 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (12-7, 6-2 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -6.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 North Carolina visits the Florida State Seminoles after RJ Davis scored 36 points in North Carolina’s 85-64 victory against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Seminoles are 7-4 in home games. Florida State is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tar Heels have gone 8-0 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Florida State makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). North Carolina averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Florida State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 12.1 points and 1.6 steals. Jamir Watkins is averaging 14.6 points, six rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Florida State.

Davis is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 12.4 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 82.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

