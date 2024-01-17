Davis leads No. 23 Florida Atlantic against Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers (8-8, 0-3 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-4, 3-1 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wichita State Shockers (8-8, 0-3 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-4, 3-1 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Florida Atlantic hosts the Wichita State Shockers after Johnell Davis scored 30 points in Florida Atlantic’s 86-73 win against the UAB Blazers.

The Owls are 6-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic is 12-1 against opponents over .500.

The Shockers have gone 0-3 against AAC opponents. Wichita State ranks seventh in the AAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kenny Pohto averaging 2.3.

Florida Atlantic makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Wichita State has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Wichita State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Florida Atlantic allows.

The Owls and Shockers match up Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 17.4 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Owls. Vladislav Goldin is averaging 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Harlond Beverly is averaging 9.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Shockers. Colby Rogers is averaging 15.1 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Shockers: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

