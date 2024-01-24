Davis leads No. 22 Florida Atlantic against Rice after 34-point showing

Florida Atlantic Owls (15-4, 5-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (7-11, 1-4 AAC) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida Atlantic Owls (15-4, 5-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (7-11, 1-4 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -12; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Florida Atlantic plays the Rice Owls after Johnell Davis scored 34 points in Florida Atlantic’s 112-103 overtime win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Rice Owls are 5-4 in home games. Rice has a 5-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Florida Atlantic Owls have gone 5-1 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic is sixth in the AAC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Davis averaging 5.1.

Rice is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Florida Atlantic allows to opponents. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Fiedler is averaging 9.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Rice Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Rice.

Davis is scoring 18.4 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Florida Atlantic Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 13.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rice Owls: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Florida Atlantic Owls: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.